Musique Quand Gisele Bündchen pousse la chansonnette
La top de 36 ans semble avoir plusieurs cordes à son arc. Dans une vidéo, récemment publiée sur Instagram, elle a interprété le titre «Trem-Bala» de l'artiste brésilienne Ana Vilela.
Signaler une erreur
Vous voulez communiquer un renseignement ou vous avez repéré une erreur?
Gisele Bündchen - un des mannequins les mieux payés de la planète - songerait-elle à une reconversion professionnelle? La Brésilienne a conquis ses fans en publiant récemment une vidéo sur Instagram où elle pousse la chansonnette. Guitare en main, la top de 36 ans s'est affichée dans un paysage paradisiaque en train d'interpréter la chanson «Trem-Bala» de l'artiste brésilienne Ana Vilela. «Merci @AnaVilelaoficial pour cette chanson pleine de sincérité. Les paroles m'inspirent tellement que j'ai décidé de prendre le risque de la jouer», a-t-elle écrit en légende. Et vous, que pensez-vous de sa prestation?
(Le Matin)(Créé: 03.01.2017, 14h48)
Obrigada @AnaVilelaoficial por ter criado uma música tão verdadeira. A letra é tão inspiradora que até me arrisquei a cantar #trembala #mandandoamor??????????Thank you @AnaVilelaoficial for such a truthful song.The lyrics are so inspiring that I decided to take a risk and play it. #sendinglove Lyrics: It's not about having all of the people in the world for you It's about knowing that somewhere someone is looking after you It's singing and being able to hear more than your own voice It's about dancing in the rain of life that's falling on us. It is knowing to feel the infinity in a universe so big and so beautiful It's knowing to dream And so make it worth every verse, of that beautiful poem about believing It's not about getting on top of the world, knowing that you won It's about the climb and feeling that the way just made you strong It's being shelter and also home for other hearts And this way have friends with you in all of the situations We can't have everything What would be the fun in this world if it was like that That's why I rather have the smiles, and the gifts that life brought closer to me It's not about everything that your money is able to buy But all of the moments and smile that we get to share all around Not about running against the time to always have more Because when you least expect, your life ran out of time Just hold your son in your arms smile and hold tight your parents while they are here Cause life is a Bullet train , and we are only passengers waiting to leave
Publier un nouveau commentaire
Attention, une nouvelle procédure est en place. Vous devez vous inscrire ou mettre à niveau votre profil "Le Matin" aime les débats. Mais trop d'abus ont lieu dans les forums. La politique pour commenter un sujet a changé. Vous devez créer un compte utilisateur ou compléter votre profil existant avec un numéro de téléphone mobile (vous n'en avez pas? envoyez une demande à l'adresse commentaire@lematin.ch). Nous vous prions d’utiliser votre nom complet. Les fausses identités seront bannies. Nous refusons les messages haineux, diffamatoires, racistes ou xénophobes, les menaces, incitations à la violence ou autres injures. Merci de penser que de nombreuses personnes vous lisent. Et bon débat!
La rédaction
S'il vous plaît entrer un commentaire.
Caractères restants:
J'ai lu et j'accepte la Charte des commentaires.