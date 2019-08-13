Katy Perry est visée par des accusations de harcèlement sexuel. Le mannequin Josh Kloss l'a accusée dans une série de publications sur Instagram, affirmant que la popstar avait baissé ses sous-vêtements lors d'une soirée, révélant ainsi ses organes génitaux. «On s'est pris dans les bras et je l'aimais bien, mais alors que je me tournais pour présenter mon amie, elle a levé mon sweatshirt et baissé mes sous-vêtements Adidas autant que possible pour montrer mon pénis à plusieurs de ses amis et à la foule autour de nous, a-t-il écrit. Imaginez à quel point je me sentais pathétique et gêné.»

Il avait accepté de se taire

Le mannequin a affirmé que les managers de la chanteuse avaient clairement fait savoir qu'il ne devait pas parler publiquement de l'incident et qu'il avait accepté de se taire car il avait besoin de ce travail. «Je raconte cela maintenant parce que notre culture s'efforce de prouver que les hommes de pouvoir sont pervers. Mais les femmes qui ont du pouvoir sont tout aussi dégoûtantes», ajoute-t-il.

Notant que le clip est sorti il y a neuf ans, il a ajouté: «Alors, joyeux anniversaire à l'un des jobs les plus déroutants, agressifs et dégradants que j'ai jamais faits.»

Katy Perry n'a pas encore répondu aux accusations de Josh Kloss.