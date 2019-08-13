Humilié Katy Perry «a baissé mon slip devant tout le monde»
La chanteuse aurait exhibé par surprise le pénis de Josh Kloss, l'une des stars de son clip «Teenage Dream». Neuf ans après, il s'est confié sur Instagram.
Katy Perry est visée par des accusations de harcèlement sexuel. Le mannequin Josh Kloss l'a accusée dans une série de publications sur Instagram, affirmant que la popstar avait baissé ses sous-vêtements lors d'une soirée, révélant ainsi ses organes génitaux. «On s'est pris dans les bras et je l'aimais bien, mais alors que je me tournais pour présenter mon amie, elle a levé mon sweatshirt et baissé mes sous-vêtements Adidas autant que possible pour montrer mon pénis à plusieurs de ses amis et à la foule autour de nous, a-t-il écrit. Imaginez à quel point je me sentais pathétique et gêné.»
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, “open the eyes of my heart” She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now” So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.
Il avait accepté de se taire
Le mannequin a affirmé que les managers de la chanteuse avaient clairement fait savoir qu'il ne devait pas parler publiquement de l'incident et qu'il avait accepté de se taire car il avait besoin de ce travail. «Je raconte cela maintenant parce que notre culture s'efforce de prouver que les hommes de pouvoir sont pervers. Mais les femmes qui ont du pouvoir sont tout aussi dégoûtantes», ajoute-t-il.
Notant que le clip est sorti il y a neuf ans, il a ajouté: «Alors, joyeux anniversaire à l'un des jobs les plus déroutants, agressifs et dégradants que j'ai jamais faits.»
Katy Perry n'a pas encore répondu aux accusations de Josh Kloss.
Créé: 13.08.2019, 10h32
