Le Tweet parade de la semaine

Cette dame de 90 ans ne reconnaît plus sa fille, mais une fois au piano, ses doigts se souviennent de la musique.

My 90 year old mum may have trouble remembering who I am but as soon as her fingers touch the keys those notes come back.



The magic of music. The staff where she lives couldn't believe their ears.

Everyone had tears in their eyes.